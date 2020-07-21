Kazakhstan to use vet laboratories for PCR testing purposes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's regions are planning to test their people by PCR at veterinary laboratories, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Health Ministry of Kazakhstan has been charged with the President's task to increase the number of daily laboratory tests by PCR up to 40 thousand, that is, 215 tests per 100,000 population. To date 32 thousand PCR tests are carried out each day, meaning 8 thousand tests more are needed.

According to the Health Minister, Alexei Tsoi, one way to deal with the task is to use veterinary laboratories by delivering to them 26 sets of PCR testing equipment and deploying 67 veterinary experts from August 1, which could lead to 5,200 more daily tests.

The second way, in the minister's words, is to obtain 20 sets of PCR testing equipment and 8 mobile equipped laboratories, which can result in 20.5 thousand more daily tests. The approximate delivery date is before August 30. The third solution is to increase the current testing capacity of laboratories in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty by 8 thousand.

The minister also said that 35.6 thousand PCR tests would be conducted each day by August 1 given the Agricultural Ministry's veterinary laboratories are in use. Even 64 thousand daily tests will be possible in case the Health Ministry and the local administrations decide to further equip its laboratories before September 1.