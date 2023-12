BISHKEK. KAZINFORM One of the leaders of the Kazakh judo team Zhansai Smagulov failed to reach the 2021 Asian Judo Championships held in Bishkek, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Smagulov reached the semifinals in the men’s 73 kg category. Due to the 3rd warning the head-to-head bout ended in favor of his rival, Somon Makhamdbekov of Tajikistan. Smagulov will meet Viktor Skvortsov in the bronze medal bout.