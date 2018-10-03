EN
    19:42, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 57 athletes of Kazakhstan will compete in 22 sports at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held on October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, SPORTINFORM reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Damir Toybay, a 18-yer-old boxer, will bear the national flag on behalf of the team at the opening ceremony.


    The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games will bring together 3,926 athletes aged 15-18 from 206 countries of the world.

    Kazakhstan won eight medals at the previous Youth Olympic Games held in 2014 in China.

