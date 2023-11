ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani female boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova beat Hsiao-Wen Huang in the 54 kg semifinal bout by unanimous decision at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

Thus she reached the finals to vie for top honors at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships.

Photo: sports.kz