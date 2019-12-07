Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Deaflympics in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 19th Winter Deaflympics will start on Thursday, 12 December 2019, to run until Saturday, 21 December 2019.

The games will be held in the cities of Valtellina and Valchiavenna, Italy, the sports development directorate of the Kazakh Sports and Physical Culture Committee said.

39 sportsmen will represent Kazakhstan. They will vie for top honors in four disciplines: ice hockey, cross country skiing, snowboard and chess.

28 Kazakh athletes took part in the last Winter Deaflympics held in 2015. They competed in ice hockey, cross country skiing.