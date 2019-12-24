Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Dhaka International Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Shyraqshy: Guardian of the Light directed by Ermek Tursunov and Baluan Sholak by Nurgeldy Sadygulov will participate in the 18th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival which will run next January in Bangladesh.

Shyraqshy: Guardian of the Light is about a soldier who returns from the war with an old film projector, presented by an old German man. Till the end of his life, he never parted with the projector. Its general release is set for January 23, 2020.

Baluan Sholak tells the life of the legendary Kazakh wrestler, singer and composer. It was premiered nationally this spring.

The film festival, organized by Rainbow Film Society in 1992, is considered as one of the most prestigious film festivals in Bangladesh.