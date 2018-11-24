Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Golden Spin of Zagreb

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Golden Spin of Zagreb, the international senior-level figure skating competition, will be held on December 4-9 in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb.

Zhansaya Adykhanova and Abish Baikanov, Aiza Imambek, Alana Toktarova, Rakhat Bralin and Nikita Manko will represent there Kazakhstan in pair skating, men's singles and ladies' singles, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports. Since 2014 it has become part of the ISU Challenger Series.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is expected also take part in the Tallinn Trophy-2018 in Estonia.