Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The women’s boxing team of Kazakhstan will take part in the Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

The tournament is expected to take place on March 15-21 this year. Nazym Kazybai, Vladislava Kukhta, Rimma Volosenko, Valentina Khalzova, Nadezhda Ryabets and Akzharkyn Moldabelova of Kazakhstan will mount the ring.

Kazakhstan's national female squad boasts boxers in many weight categories.

Notably, the boxers will attend the joint practice-training session in Turkey's Trabzon between March 21 and April 4.



