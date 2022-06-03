EN
    15:40, 03 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Pesaro 2022 qualifying races kicked today off at Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy.

    Elzhana Taniyeva and Aibota Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors in the individual qualifying, Group A. The competitions start at 03:30 p.m. Astana time, while group competitions are to kick off at 09:30 p.m., the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.


