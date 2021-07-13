Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Tokyo Olympic Games

NUR-SUTAN. KAZINFORM There are a couple of days left until the XXXII Simmer Olympic Games which are set to start on July 23 until August 9, 2021.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 competition venues. Initially the Olympic Games were scheduled to take place between last July 24 and August 8 but due to the pandemic the Games were postponed.

Football and baseball competitions will kick off on July 21. Karate, surfing, skateboarding will make a debut at the Games this year. Darkhan Assadilov, Nurkanat Azhikanov, Daniyar Yuldashev, Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Sofiya Berultseva will represent Kazakhstan at karate events.

Notably, Kazakhstani team has earned 96 quota spots in 27 events at large.

Here is a list of Kazakhstani athletes which have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics: