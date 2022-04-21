Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The three-stage Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup 2022 is set to kick off today in Glasgow, Scotland, the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan reports.

Artyom Zakharov and Rinata Sultanova of Kazakhstan will vie for top honors at the Nations Cup.

The races will last until April 24.

Round 2 and Round 3 will be held in Milton, Canada, and Cali, Colombia, correspondingly.