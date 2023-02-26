EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 26 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Winter Children of Asia Games

    None
    Photo: uzbass-2023.ru
    KEMEROVO. KAZINFORM The II Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games kicked off today in Kuzbass. The opening ceremony was held at the Kuzbass Ice Palace.

    Kazakhstani short track speed skater Sanzhar Bekezhan is bearing the country’s flag, Kazinform cites the sports development directorate of the sports ad physical education committee.

    Young athletes from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Thailand, and other countries will compete in 10 winter sports. Kazakhstan’s 64 sportsmen will vie for top honors in 6 sports.

    The games will last until March 4.

    The I Games took place in 2019. 74 athletes of Kazakhstan secured then seven gold, seven silver and six bronze medals to take sixth place in the medal count.

    Teams of Thailand, Lebanon and Afghanistan are taking part in the games for the first time.


    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!