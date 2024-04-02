EN
    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at WTT Feeder in Croatia

    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Six Kazakh table tennis players will defend the country’s colors at the WTT Feeder Varazdin 2024 at the ARENA VARAŽDIN in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    The tournament will bring together 232 sportsmen of which 12 rank among the Top 50 of the World Rankings. The leader of the Kazakh team, Kirill Gerasimenko, is placed 37th.

    Besides, Dastan Kenzhigulov, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Sanzhar Zhubanov, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, and Anastasia Lavrova will also vie for the top honors at the tournament.

    The first matches are to be played on April 2.

