EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:13, 21 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova qualified for the women's aerials final at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan was eighth scoring 84.10 points in the women's aerials qualification at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.

    Another Kazakhstani Ayana Zholdas was eighteenth failing to qualify for the aerials final of the tournament.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!