    15:41, 19 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to vote for best design of its National Brand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SMS voting for the best design of the National Brand of the Republic of Kazakhstan will start today, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said on Wednesday.

    "The deadline for submission of the applications for the National Brand design was October 15. In total, we received 966 designs since August 31. Of 966, 794 were chosen for the competition. Both professional and amateur designers from Kazakhstan and the CIS member states submitted their designs," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.

    "The best designs will be selected based on the results of the SMS voting. You can cast your vote only for one design. The voting is for free," Abayev explained.

    According to the minister, the panel of the competition decided the voters should choose the best designs out of all 794 chosen by its members.
    You can vote for the best designs at https://mic.gov.kz/ru/competition/votes/4.

