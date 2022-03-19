EN
    10:02, 19 March 2022

    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy Saturday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, 19 March. Occasional showers are forecast only for the east of Kazakhstan. Foggy conditions, bleak wind and black ice are in store for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket southeast, northeast of Zhambyl, north and mountainous areas of Almaty, north of Akmola, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, west of Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, northwest of Kostanay, south of East Kazakhstan and north of Turkestan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Zhambyl region to use caution as black ice will coat roads in the region.


    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
