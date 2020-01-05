EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:27, 05 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Sun

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather persists across Kazakhstan causing snowfalls in the country’s north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, black ice, ground blizzard and high wind are forecast to grip Akmola region today.

    Wild wind gusting 15-20m/s, 23 m/s is to sweep across North Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, black ice, ground blizzard are expected to roll through Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    Black ice and fog are set to linger in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

    Fog is predicted to blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!