Kazakhstan to wake up to rainy, cold Sunday

Cyclone and cold atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Heavy rains will douse the north, center and southeast of Kazakhstan. Showers are also forecast for northern, eastern and central parts of the country. Chances of hail will be high in the south, according to Kazhydromet, the national weather agency.

Only West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will observe fair weather without precipitation.

Bleak wind, thunderstorms are in store across the country. Fog will blanket the northwest, center and south of Kazakhstan at night.

Nighttime temperatures are likely to plunge to +1, +2°C in the west of Akmola, Karaganda, north of Ulytau, North Kazakhstan, mountainous areas of Turkistan regions.

High fire hazard is expected in the west and south of Atyrau, east of Kyzylorda, west and southwest of West Kazakhstan, southeast and center of East Kazakhstan and southwest of Abai regions.

Extreme fire hazard is predicted in the south of Abai and deserted areas of Turkistan regions.