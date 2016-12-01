Kazakhstan took part in charity fair in Hanoi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam has participated in a traditional annual charity fair in Hanoi.

Among other participants there were about 40 diplomatic representations, and also various diasporas, associations and foreign cultural centers, Press Service of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry informed.

Kazakhstan's stand represented the elements of the state symbolic and was devoted to the 25 anniversary of Independence and the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

In anticipation of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan there were displayed the books about the Nursultan Nazarbayev. Great interest of visitors was attracted by the information materials about Kazakhstan and its achievements for the last 25 years, the souvenirs with EXPO-2017 symbols, the brochure and booklets with the landscapes and nature of Kazakhstan. The guests were also offered Kazakh ethnic cuisine, national drinks and pastries and amateur jewelry.

This is the third year the Embassy of Kazakhstan has participated in the event and one of the participating countries which provides the biggest proceeds from national goods sales for charity.

The main objective of the charity fair is to let the participating countries present and promote their culture, national customs, achievements, history and ethnic cuisine. This year the charitable fair has been attended by more than 10 thousand people.

