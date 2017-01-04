Kazakhstan took part in first meeting of UNSC in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 3 as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council Kazakhstan took part in the first meeting of the Council in 2017.

In the meeting the Program of the Security Council work for January 2017 was approved. Kazakhstan's delegation was presented by Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov.

The same day there was held the traditional working meeting of the heads of the delegations of the UN Security Council - Bolivia, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine, Uruguay USA. The event was in the Mission of the Kingdom of Sweden under the chairmanship of permanent representative of the country Olof Skoog who is heading the Security Council in January 2017, the press service of Kazakhstan's MFA informed.

Addressing the members of the Security Council Barlybay Sadykov voiced Kazakhstan's priority issues in the work of the Council, such as preventative diplomacy and consolidation of trust building measures, settlement of conflicts and counter-terrorism. In this context he noted that the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia voiced in the UN 25 years ago has become reality, and the dialogue is making substantial contribution to the security in the Asian continent. Emphasizing the relevance of the Manifest of the Head of State the Kazakhstan diplomat drew attention to the importance of joint efforts in creation of the world free of nuclear weapon, wars and conflicts by the 100 anniversary of the UN in 2045.





Today the Council will hold private discussions of the situation in Syria (chemical weapon status in the country) and Iraq (humanitarian aspect).

One of the main events of the month will be the high level public meeting of the UN Security Council scheduled on January 10 2017 titled "Prevention of Conflicts and Preservation of Peace" during which the members of the Council are expected to state their priorities in this sphere and support of the new UN administration. In this meeting Kazakhstan will be represented by Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

On January 17 on the Permanent Representatives' level traditional quarterly open debates regarding the situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian issue, will be held.

According to the solution of the Security Council this month in the briefings and private talks the situations in the following countries will be covered: Yemen, Congo, Central African Republic, Sudan, West Africa and Sahel, Mali, Chad, Somali, Cyprus, and Columbia. Also the issues of execution of the 2231 resolution per Iranian nuclear program.

Kazakhstan will chair the meetings of the UN SC for Somali and Eritrea and for the fight against terrorist organizations.

In January 2017, the UN SC plans to adopt the resolutions regarding the situation in Cyprus and Central African Republic, and, in case of a consensus among SC members, the situation with chemical weapon in Syria.