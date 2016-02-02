Kazakhstan took war on corruption to unprecedented level, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Kazakhstani parliamentarian Kairbek Suleimenov believes that Kazakhstan took its war on corruption to unprecedented level.

"...It is impossible to wipe out corruption. Not a single country in the world can declare it has wiped out corruption completely. In that context, the most important thing to do in Kazakhstan is to engage the citizens in that process [war on corruption]. The Nur Otan Party has moved to the fore in that process and, to my thinking, has been doing a good job in that respect," ex-majilisman Suleimenov told Kazinform correspondent.

Activist of the Kazakhstan Lawyers Union and Doctor of Law Science Zhumabek Bussurmanov, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan exerts more efforts on fight with corruption than other CIS member states.

"What we need to do is to change people's minds to fight corruption. Because our society ‘got used' to corruption offences and thinks there is nothing wrong with it," he said.