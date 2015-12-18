Kazakhstan toppled Norway at U20 Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan celebrated their second win at the Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Vienna, Austria, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh side defeated Norway 4:3 in Group A match.

In the first period Kazakhstan missed two goals scored by Jesper Nipe and Magnus Henriksen of the Norwegian team.

Kazakh forward Alikhan Assetov pulled one back for his team in the second period. Fredrik Jorgensen gave Norway a 3:1 lead seconds later. But Assetov managed to close the gap 3:2 in the 33rd minute.

Assetov once again saved the Kazakh squad by tying the score in the 60th minute of the match and his teammate Vladimir Volkov netted the winning goal in penalty shootout.

On December 20, Kazakhstan will play against the hosts - Austria.