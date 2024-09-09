Kazakhstan tops 5th World Nomad Games medal standings

Kazakhstan came out on the top of the medal standings following day two of the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Team Kazakhstan tops the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games with a total of 14 gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. Coming in second is Kyrgyzstan, with two gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. Russia is placed third with three gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Uzbekistan and France are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.