    17:25, 13 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    RAYONG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan took first place in the overall standings of the Asian Road Cycling Championships with a total of 13 medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the Culture and Sport Ministry.

    On the final day of the tournament, Kazakhstani Gleb Brusenskiy came first in the 156km road race. His compatriot Yevgeniy Gidich was second. Japanese Yukiya Arashiro finished third.

    With a total of eight gold, four silver, and one bronze medals, Kazakhstan topped the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships overall standings. Coming in second was Thailand. The Vietnamese team was placed third.

    The tournament brought together around 700 athletes from 27 countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
