Kazakhstan tops in overall medal standings at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Kazakhstan maintained a lead at the top with 15 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals at the ASBC Asian Junior & Schoolboys & Schoolgirls Boxing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Uzbekistan comes in second with 14 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals, while India rounded out the top three with 12 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.