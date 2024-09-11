EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:12, 11 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan tops in overall medal standings at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

    Boxing
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan maintained a lead at the top with 15 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals at the ASBC Asian Junior & Schoolboys & Schoolgirls Boxing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Uzbekistan comes in second with 14 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals, while India rounded out the top three with 12 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x