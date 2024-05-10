Kazakhstan tops the medal table at Central Asian Karate Federation Championships

Kazakhstan topped the medal table at the IX Central Asian Karate Federation Championships held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand with 39 gold, 30 silver and 47 bronze medals. It is followed by host nation with 22 gold, 29 silver ad 58 bronze medals and Turkmenistan with 6 gold, 7 silver and 20 bronze medals, Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry reports.

Kyrgyzstan took fourth place, while Iran and Tajikistan finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The WKF Karate Championships brought together over 1,000 karatekas from 6 countries to compete in kata and kumite events.