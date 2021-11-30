Kazakhstan toughens entry rules over Omicron coronavirus variant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov signed a new order toughening measures aimed at preventing the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the order, all persons entering Kazakhstan are obliged to have a COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result received not before 72 hours at the moment of the entry (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding such certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members, and citizens received two shots of anti-COVID-19 vaccines with documentary proof).

Arrivals from Israel, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, and Egypt are required to have a COVID-19 PCT test certificate with a negative result received within 72 hours regardless of getting two shots of COVID-19 vaccines (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members).