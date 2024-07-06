Kazakhstan toughens punishment for vandalism and human trafficking

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on countering human trafficking, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The law aims at carrying out the instruction of the Kazakh President given during the opening session of the Parliament on March 29, 2023, on developing a special law to combat human trafficking, ensuring protection and social support of victims of trafficking.

The law provides integrated organizational and legal bases to combat human trafficking.

It sets out objectives and tasks, rules for combating human trafficking as well as competence of government bodies, local executive bodies and other subjects in the combat against human trafficking.