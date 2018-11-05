Kazakhstan tourism industry representatives to participate in WTM London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tourism industry representatives from all over the world, including Kazakhstan, will take part in World Travel Market London, which is to take place on 5-7 November, Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs on its website.

The history of the World Travel Market dates back to 1980. It is a landmark event for the world tourism industry. Every year 5,000 tourism industry specialists from 200 countries and regions participate in the exhibition. Since 2016, WTM London has become a three-day event during which 51,000 people attend the exhibition.

This year, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, tourism industry representatives will exhibit their tourist products at the united national stand to showcase Kazakh culture and show how much Kazakhstan and the UK have in common.