NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Track-and-Field Cup of Kazakhstan has started today, February 8, in Ust Kamenogorsk, olympic.kz reports.

252 athletes are expected to vie for top honors. The competition will last for two days.

Besides, now-running Kazakhstan Junior Track-and-Field Championship brings together 106 sportsmen. Both events are held at the Olga Rypakova indoor track.

The tournaments will run until February 10.