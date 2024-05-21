Kazakhstan trade representative office to be unveiled in XUAR

At a government meeting, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, instructed officials to provide enhanced support to export-oriented enterprises, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister mentioned approximately 20 potential support tools, including insurance, financial, service, and the potential benefits of their use and dissemination to the business community. Additionally, Olzhas Bektenov reported on the intention to strengthen support for export-oriented enterprises by providing consulting services, information support, and assistance in entering new markets.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers observed that Kazakhstan has been successful in exporting food products to Central Asian countries.

During the discussions between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and the Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the potential for expanding trade relations with China was a key topic of discussion.

In order to effectively export abroad and expand markets, the ministries of trade, foreign affairs, and finance were instructed to ensure that by July 1, trade representatives were sent to Beijing and that full readiness was demonstrated to open a trade mission in XUAR.

According to the Prime Minister, strengthening existing export support programs and stimulating innovation are key to expanding production. A complex of measures to support domestic producers, currently under development, will play a significant role in this regard. He also emphasized the need for new and bold approaches in trade policy.

In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration to work on the diversification of export markets for Kazakhstani goods within a month. Furthermore, the ministry is to introduce a concrete action plan to further increase the volume of non-resource exports by August 1. Additionally, the ministry is to monitor the requirements for importers in all export-oriented countries and inform our business in a timely manner. In light of the aforementioned, the Ministry of Trade and Integration will collaborate with the ministries of foreign affairs and industry, as well as other relevant state bodies and organizations, to address these matters.

Prime Minister Bektenov underscored the necessity of involving not only central and local state bodies but also foreign embassies and representative offices in this endeavor.