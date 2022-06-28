Kazakhstan trains over 20,000 IT specialists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan targets to train no less than 100,000 skilled IT specialists by 2025, Kazinform reports.

«Human capital is an important part for the development of the IT ecosystem. The Head of State set the task to train no less than 100,000 skilled IT specialists by 2025. Last year over 22,000 IT technicians were trained countrywide,» Bagdat Mussin, the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister of Kazakhstan, said at the Government meeting on Tuesday.

He added that 3 IT techno parks opened across the country. 7 innovative private IT schools were unveiled last year, another 4 schools opened their doors this year. In 2021, 13 IT schools received 100 vouchers. 3,000 more will be granted this year as part of alternative education.

The Minister stressed that IT export doubled for the past 2 years. Last year the IT market reached $3.6 bln. Contracts worth $800,000 were concluded under the export acceleration program. To support domestic companies in the foreign markets presentations were made in 8 countries abroad.