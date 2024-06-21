Kazakhstan triumphs at 26th Asian Youth Chess Championship with 12 gold medals

Kazakhstani chess players triumphed at the 26th Asian Youth Chess Championship in Almaty, having won 25 medals including 12 gold ones, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The championship, held from June 10 to 20 at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, brought together a record number of participants. Nearly 650 chess players aged from 7 to 18 came to Kazakhstan from 33 countries to compete in classic, rapid and blitz.

Photo credit: KazChess

The large-scale event was organized by the Kazakhstan Chess Federation/KazChess, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, Asian Chess Federation, Almaty Mayor’s Office and Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. Freedom Holding Corp is the general partner of the event.

Photo credit: KazChess

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Beibut Shakhanov, Secretary General of the Asian Chess Federation Hisham Al Taher, Executive Director of FIDE Viktor Bologan and others participated in the closing ceremony.

Photo credit: KazChess

Apart from Kazakhstanis, who won 12 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals, five more countries celebrated their wins - India (5), Iran (3), Vietnam (2), China (1) and Kyrgyzstan (1).

Kazakhstan’s newly crowned U20 world champion Kazybek Nogerbek was also honored at the closing ceremony. KazChess President Timur Turlov presented Kazybek Nogerbek with keys to an electric car and congratulated him on his impressive victory, which opened a new page in the history of Kazakh chess development.