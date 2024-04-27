Kazakhstan, Türkiye outline prospects for threefold boost cargo transportation along TITR

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have outlined prospects for a threefold increase in the volume of cargo transportation as part of developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend.az reports.

This topic was discussed during intergovernmental negotiations between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and the Vice-President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.

At the same time, the parties discussed specific measures to build up a mutually beneficial partnership, and also expressed their readiness to reveal prospects for further cooperation in the areas of transit and transport.

The parties noted that in just one year, the volume of freight transport by rail and road transport increased by 40 percent.

Notably, Türkiye is one of the main trading partners of Kazakhstan. Thus, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to $6 billion in 2023.

At the same time, in the structure of trade turnover, exports to Türkiye for the above period amounted to $3.9 billion.

In addition, imports from Türkiye from January through December 2023 increased by 27 percent and amounted to $2 billion.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.