Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss agricultural cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice minister of agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev has paid a working visit to Turkey.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, within the framework of intensive negotiation program meetings were held with representatives of international organizations such as FAO Subregional Centre for Central Asia, Centre of statistical, economic and social research of the OIC. The sides have discussed the issues of regional and global food security. Representatives of international organizations noted the high potential of Kazakhstan in the agricultural sector.

Kazakhstani delegation also visited one of the largest in Turkey organized industrial zone of Ankara. There are more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses in the territory of the industrial area. The total area of the industrial zone occupies more than 1,000 acres.

In negotiations with the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Turkey Nusret Yazıcı and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mehmet Daniş the parties have reviewed prospects of cooperation, as well as the intention to exchange experiences between the two countries in the agricultural sector. It is worth noting that the sides discussed the establishment in Astana the office of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

Mr.Kosherbayev expressed interest in the Turkish integrated meat plants, poultry farms and deep processing of agricultural raw materials. In this regard, he noted the need for the development of new joint projects in the agricultural sector.

During his visit Y.Kosherbayev also held talks with top Turkish specialists in agricultural and industrial areas and invited them to invest in the economy of Kazakhstan.

