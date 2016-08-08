Kazakhstan, Turkey eye prospects in commercial and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with reps of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey led by Omer Vardan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.



Mr. Vardan stressed that the Board uniting under its wing over 1,000 private Turkish firms, continues to assist Turkish companies that invest into Kazakhstan's economy and Kazakh business companies operating in Turkey.



In his words, the Board plans to organize a conference in Kazakhstan to showcase investment opportunities of Turkish companies.



Having praised the Board's initiative, Ambassador Tuimebayev noted the importance of efforts exerted by the Turkish companies in Kazakhstan's agrarian sector. It should be noted that agriculture in Turkey is renowned for its sustainable growth.







