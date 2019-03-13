Kazakhstan, Turkey mull over military cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey have held today negotiations at the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

During the talks, the sides discussed the further development of military education, including training at Turkey's military educational institutions, as well as combat training.



Following the talks, the sides signed the 2019 Military Cooperation Plan, which covers 17 activities, in particular, on combat training, military intelligence, peacekeeping, and cybersecurity.



