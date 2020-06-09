Kazakhstan, Turkey plan to resume air traffic in late June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It is planned to launch international flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey by the end of June, this was announced by Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov.

«We plan to resume international flights in a phased manner. It is planned to launch international flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey by the end of June. In the future, as the epidemiological situation improves, we plan to resume international flights with other countries», Beibut Atamkulov said during a Government meeting.

Recall that starting from May 1, domestic passenger flights from the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty to 20 cities of Kazakhstan were resumed.

«Today domestic flights operate on 44 routes with a frequency of 349 flights per week (49 flights per day). About 188 thousand air tickets were sold», B. Atamkulov informed.