    20:18, 16 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Turkey to assist each other during special forces drills

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Turkish Republic on rendering assistance by the hosting country during special forces units drills," the president's press service reports.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

