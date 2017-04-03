Kazakhstan, Turkey to create joint Chamber of Commerce

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Turkey will establish joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Nurzhan Altayev said Monday.

Altayev revealed the news about the joint Kazakh-Turkish Chamber prior to the start of the 5th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Business Council in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"The issue about the creation of the Kazakh-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be discussed at the 5th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Business Council. All industry associations and entrepreneurs from the Kazakh side and Turkish side will be united under its roof. This will be done to deepen our relations, eliminate barriers or obstacles, if there are any," Altayev said.



In his words, the joint Kazakh-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry will have two offices in Astana and Istanbul.



Speaking of the existing trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey, Mr. Altayev noted that Kazakhstan mainly exports raw materials to Turkey.



He also added that Uzbekistan is expected to join the Business Council in the nearest future.