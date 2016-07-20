Kazakhstan, Turkey to strengthen partnership in investment sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of development of bilateral trade and economic, investment, transport, logistic and aviation cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.



Utmost attention was paid to the launch of the new flight linking Istanbul and Shymkent.



The Turkish diplomat praised Kazakhstan's special role as a transit and logistic hub of Eurasia during the meeting.



The side also touched upon the current activity of Kazakh-Turkish industrial zones in the regions of Kazakhstan and the need to strengthen bilateral partnership in the sphere of trade, economy and investment.