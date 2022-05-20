Kazakhstan-Turkey trade turnover reaches $1.5bn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkey is the third-largest country in Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover - 6.5%. The country accounts for 4.2% of Kazakhstan's total imports, and 7.2% of its exports, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance.

Kazakhstan's exports stood at $1,254.9mln and imports at $236.3mln to Turkey in the first quarter of this year. The foreign trade surplus totaled $1bln. Fuel and energy commodities were in great demand from Turkey which accounted for $885mln or 70.7% of the total exports in the three months of the year.

Metals and metallic items were the second most valuable commodity exported from Kazakhstan to Turkey $324mln or 25.9% of the total exports. This year, Turkey also exported products of animal and vegetable origin, textile items, machine technology, chemical products, and so on.

Kazakhstan imported from Turkey machine technology, instruments, and devices worth $62mln or 26.2% of the total imports. Textile and textile items are the second most imported commodities from Turkey, accounting for $47.5mln or 20% of the total imports in the three months.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tukey stood at $803.1mln in the same period of last year, with the exports totaling %545.2mln and imports $257.8mln.



