Kazakhstan, Turkey want to increase two-way trade up to $10 bln

ASTANA-ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with heads of holdings and companies of Turkey during his working visit to Istanbul, the Akorda's press service reports.

Attending the meeting were heads of nearly 25 Turkish companies, including Ulker Group, Turkuaz Group, Yildirim Group, Yildiz Holding, Akfel Holding, Aselsan Electronic, and Acibadem.



At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the possibilities of implementation of joint projects in various fields of cooperation. The Turkish businessmen thanked the Kazakh leader for creating favorable conditions for international investors in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh President drew attention of those present that there are over 1,600 companies with Turkish capital in Kazakhstan.



"Despite certain difficulties, the two-way trade exceeds $2 billion. Based on the agreements reached with President Erdoğan, we need to increase this indicator up to $10 billion. Over the past decade the volume of investment of Turkish businessmen into our economy has exceeded $2 billion. Presently Kazakhstan and Turkey implement 91 joint projects worth $3 billion," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also talked about enormous opportunities which Kazakhstan offers as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and a neighbor of China, five institutional reforms implemented in the country, and the Nurly Zhol state program.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President invited Turkish companies to partake in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.





