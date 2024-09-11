Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan agree to strengthen cooperation in gas sector

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev met with Deputy Head of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov and State Minister – Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the press serbice of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between the countries in the gas industry as well as the opportunity of participating in joint projects.

Kazakh Energy Minister Satkaliyev expressed confidence that the countries could elevate the mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level of strategic partnership through joint efforts.

Following the talks, a memorandum of intent between Turkmengaz and the Kazakh energy ministry was signed to enhance cooperation between the countries in the gas sector.