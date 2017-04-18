Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan inked strategic partnership treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov - have signed today the Treaty on Strategic Partnership, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The heads of state signed also an agreement on the state border demarcation.

“Today we signed a package of agreements aimed at further deepening of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations. I would like to draw attention to two of them – the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and the Agreement on State Border Demarcation. Thus, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are the two countries in the region which have fully solved all the border-related issues,” stated Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to N.Nazarbayev, the Strategic Partnership Treaty ‘opens new pages of the history of fraternal relations which will gain quite new principal character.’ “Signing this agreement on state border demarcation, we confirm again friendliness and trust between our countries,” he added.

Other documents signed include: the Agreement on Intergovernmental Commission; the Agreement on Interaction in Countering Legalization of Proceeds of Crime Laundering and Financing of Terrorism; the Agreement on Mutual Protection of Secret Information; the Agreement on Establishment of Twin-City Relations between Astana and Ashgabat; the Agreement on Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Atameken Chamber and Turkmenistan’s Commerce and Industry Chamber.

Besides, a programme of cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries was signed.