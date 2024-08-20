Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan see growth in oil transportation via BTC

More than 3.2 million tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline from January through July 2024, Trend reports.

The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reports that 18.7 percent of pipeline oil volume was transferred during the reporting period.

So, the amount of oil transported from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan via BTC grew by 10.5 percent as compared to the same period in 2023 (2.9 million tons).

The total volume of oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from January through July 2024 amounted to 17.2 million tons. The remaining 81.3 percent (13.95 million tons) of the total volume of oil supplied through this pipeline was Azerbaijani oil.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan accounted for 75.4 percent of the 22.7 million tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines during the reporting period of 2024.