Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan seek closer ties in gas sector

During his visit to Ashgabat, QazaqGaz National Company Chair Sanzhar Zharkeshov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov and Chairman of the State Concern Türkmengaz Maksat Babayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the talks held, the sides discussed the plans for strengthening productive cooperation of the two countries in the gas industry.

In particular, the sides noted the mutual interest in joint development of production assets, retaliation of gas pipeline projects in the territories of both countries and gas supplies on a mutually beneficial basis.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to expand strategic cooperation in the gas sector.

In February 2024, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to QazaqGaz aimed at comprehensive development of the gas sector, including stable supplies of gas to the domestic market, expansion of the resource base, tackling systemic issues in the sector as well as improvement of investment attractiveness.