Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to have no border-related problems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will become the only two countries with no border-related problems. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at an enlarged meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Turkmenistan is an important partner and ally in our region. We are fraternal nations and good neighbors. At all times we have been connected with common historical roots, language, and religion. Our cooperation in transit-transport, energy sectors is being developed. Today we are signing an important document on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan which will bring our relations to a brand new level of development. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will become the only two countries with no border-related problems,” said N.Nazarbayev.

He also reminded that the President of Turkmenistan is paying a state visit to our country in the year of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations. “Our countries have marked the 25th jubilee of independence. I congratulate you on this remarkable date and wish you all the best,” said Nazarbayev.