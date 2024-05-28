Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to host cross-culture days
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are planning to hold cross-culture days in the nearest outlook. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said it following the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov held on May 27 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"Cultural and humanitarian cooperation traditionally remains one of priority areas. Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate the Turkmen Delegation on the 300th anniversary of world-famous poet Magtymguly Pyragy. His literary heritage reflects wisdom and unique worldview of the Turkmen people, who managed to preserve common spiritual treasures and traditions of the Turkic culture. We look forward to a solemn opening of the monument to this great poet in our capital," said the Kazakh Minister.
According to him, as part of initiatives of the two countries’ leaders, Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will be held in Astana, and Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held in Turkmenistan soon.
"We are ready to host the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan this fall. I would like to thank the Turkmen side for the initiative to unveil the Monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi, composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly and great thinker Abai in Ashgabat. This year, Anau city of Turkmenistan was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. We have agreed to provide assistance in interaction between the higher education and research institutions. More than 2,600 Turkmen students studying in 28 Kazakhstani universities are contributing to the rapprochеment of the two countries," Murat Nurtleu noted.