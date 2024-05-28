Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to host cross-culture days

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are planning to hold cross-culture days in the nearest outlook. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said it following the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov held on May 27 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"Cultural and humanitarian cooperation traditionally remains one of priority areas. Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate the Turkmen Delegation on the 300th anniversary of world-famous poet Magtymguly Pyragy. His literary heritage reflects wisdom and unique worldview of the Turkmen people, who managed to preserve common spiritual treasures and traditions of the Turkic culture. We look forward to a solemn opening of the monument to this great poet in our capital," said the Kazakh Minister.

According to him, as part of initiatives of the two countries’ leaders, Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will be held in Astana, and Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held in Turkmenistan soon.