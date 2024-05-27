Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan trade turnover increases four-fold in 5 years

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue boosting economic cooperation, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, this year is full with many large-scale events. Special attention was placed on high-level visits, meetings between the Heads of State in multilateral format. It was agreed to conduct comprehensive work to ensure quality and meaningful events ahead, said Nurtleu following the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov.

According to him, during the talks ways to further deepen economic cooperation were discussed. A number of issues of mutual interest in the field of trade, industry, energy, transport and logistics were raised.

Over the past five years, our bilateral trade has risen by almost four times. In the past year, the trade turnover increased 28% and stood at 563 million US dollars. In the first quarter of this year. The volume of trade between the two countries totaled over 100 million US dollars. The ongoing positive trends lead to much confidence in realization of the instructions of the Heads of State on bringing the mutual trade to up to one billion US dollars in the nearest future, said

In this regard, attention was drawn to the expansion of the nomenclature of bilateral trade turnover, promotion of interregional cooperation and business ties.